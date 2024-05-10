24CV0354: Equity Prime Mortgage LLC v. Clark County Treasurer, Cole J. Perkins, Natasha Perkins, foreclosure.

24CV0355: Forsythe Finance, LLC v. Linda Howe, breach of contract.

24CV0356: The Huntington National Bank v. Clark County Treasurer, Firefighters and Company Federal Credit Union, Karmella S. Kincaid, Michael D. Kincaid, Karmella S. Reynolds, foreclosure.

All cases are up-to-date.

Marriage licenses:

Morgan L. Eades, 28, of Springfield, shipping coordinator and Kara N. Lucas, 27, of Springfield, accountant.

Karen L. Grooms, 22, of Springfield, homemaker and Collin R. Sigmon, 23, of Springfield, robotic weld tech.

Jessica C. Moon, 41, of Springfield, nurse and Dale R. Fent, 42, of Springfield, roof dog co-owner.

Amanda N. Straley, 37, of Springfield, intel analyst and Scott A. Peterson, 38, of Springfield, crane operator.

Property transfers:

T & S Property Management Servies LTD to Mumma La LLC, 619-621 N. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $137,500.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Eugena Y. Carey, 1629 E. Home Road, Springfield; $80,300.

Nicholas A. Applin to Veronica Vanbourgondien, 2107 Olympic St., Springfield; $130,000.

Amber H. Ortez to Joseph Estinville, 1514 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield; $95,000.

Paula Fitch to Talise A. Owens, 1767 Center Blvd., Springfield; $0.

Steven M. and Deborah L. Stuckey to Garlind Properties LTD, 531 Rice St., Springfield; $0.

Double E. Properties LLC to Future Sights LLC, 1514 S. Limestone St., Springfield; $49,000.

John Hendricks to Karl W. Joseph, 1526 Linden Ave., Springfield; $15,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Elizabeth Tucker, 928-930 Cliton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Jackson Louinord to Thamara Corneille and Valencia Lubin, 413-415 E. Grand Ave., Springfield; $0.

Gladis C. Villatoro Ramos to Jose M. and Gloria F. Villatoro, 513 E. Southern Ave., Springfield; $0.

Larisa A. Solomon to Charles and Samantha Toops, 237 E. Northern Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Eli W. and Kenneth D. Wicker, 411 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $0.

Kathy Owens to 515 Legacy Group LLC, 466-468 Stanton Ave., Springfield; $115,000.

Daniel A. Hearlihy to Camelab LLC, 419-421 Chestnut Ave., Springfield; $40,000.

Chucks Monopoly LLC to Justin A. and Cynthia Tedesco, 1234 N. Limestone St., Springfield; $180,000.

Fred V. Carter to Teresa K. Helmick, 7605 Lower Valley Pike, New Carlisle; $0.

Mark Loring to Mark and Susan M. Loring, 9295 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Richard L. Barnhart and Robyn A. Herrington to Robyn A. Herrington, 469 Bischoff Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Edward W. and Shirley J. Williams to Shirley J. Williams, 9652, 9654 W. National Road, New Carlisle; $0.

Michelle Molden to Kyle A. Stroup, 6 Middle St., Medway; $112,000.

U.S. Bank N A trustee to Rodz Builders LLC, 891 Narcissus Drive, New Carlisle; $129,900.

Randy W. and Teresa A. Collins to Todd and Alicia Fuller, 904 McAdams Drive, New Carlisle; $165,000.

John C. and Brenda D. Dean to Mackenzie Wilson and Dante Daniels, 745 Hedwick St., New Carlisle; $180,000.

Karen Holdings LLC to Enrique A. and Livinia Mendez, 1224 Campbell Ave., New Carlisle; $200,000.

Charles A. Bunker to Mark Hensley, 1720 Addison-New Carlisle Road, New Carlisle; $120,000.

Mary Blanton to Christopher Caviglia and Skye Wise, 207 Deerfield Drive, New Carlisle; $183,000.

MIchelle Weneck to Su Ann Balling, 807 W. Washington St., New Carlisle; $180,000.

Bonnie L. Frank to Paul O. and Patricia A. Erickson, 104 E. Main St., Donnelsville; $110,000.

Jennifer L. and Brent L. Weber to Taylor D. and Jessica B. Gleason, 3281 Maple Grove Road, Springfield; $375,000.

Kurt D. and Joyce Bubp to Joyce Bubp, 2518 Stoney Creek St., Springfield; $0.

Jason L. Walls to Lawrence G. and Tamara L. Navarre, 3998 Pinewood Ave., Springfield; $479,000.

Lloyd W. and Ila F. Crawford to Kyle Jenkins, 6126 Knollwood Road, Springfield; $550,000.

Timothy F. and Cindy J. Sullivan to Timothy B. and Cindy J. Sullivan, 5364 Troy Road, Springfield; $0.

Michael Kenley to Eric T. Woodland, 3351 E. Pitchin Road, Springfield; $50,000.

Richard S. and Amy M. Naerr to S & A Haerr Lands LLC, 2531 Craig Road, Springfield; $0.

Rosen D. Thomas to Rosen D. Thomas, trustee, 9259 Jamestown Road, South Charleston; $0.