Candlelight Concerts to light up State Theater tonight

Additional shows are planned there for June and July.

Springfield is no stranger to classical concerts, counting as one of a diminishing number of cities with its own symphony orchestra. What this outing will offer is a fresh take with multi-sensory, immersive feel designed to go with certain venues that represent a city’s cultural heritage beyond traditional concert halls.

“Candlelight Concerts represent a unique experience for both classical music lovers and those who, perhaps, had never considered the genre,” said Lucia Casado, public relations and communications coordinator for Fever, which presents Candlelight Concerts. “We are very excited to see the State Theater transformed with our candlelit setting and hope people in Springfield have a great time.”

This approach was done as the creators noticed consumption patterns, especially for younger people were involved, noticing the audience becoming broader and more diverse that may not have wanted to attend a classical concert before, according to Casado.

The Listeso String Quartet will perform the program, which will feature each of the four concertos that compose Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons.” There will also be pieces from Jules Massenet and Astor Piazzolla.

Rod Hatfield of the State Theater noticed Candlelight Concerts advertised during his travels in New Orleans, Seattle and California and had it in the back of his mind. Ironically, the Fever group contacted him earlier this year in doing shows in the Midwest about using the State as a performance venue just as it was opening to the public for performances.

“I had them on my radar and they discovered us, which I took as an exciting affirmation of what we do,” he said. “We love their mission.”

Tickets are available online at feverup.com/m/160132.tps://feverup.com/m/160132

Candlelight Concerts have a wide range of music programs. Future shows at the State Theater will include a tribute to Taylor Swift on June 8 and Coldplay on July 13.

“After having delighted audiences with many concerts in several cities in the U.S., we are happy to expand our reach in Ohio and offer people the opportunity to experience our concerts in Springfield,” Casado said.

HOW TO GO

What: Candlelight Concerts “Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ and More”

Where: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. Friday, May 10

Admission: $38-59

More info: www.springfieldstatetheater.com/