Samuel H. Douglas, 40, theft, continued, no bond pending disposition.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., falsification, innocent, continued, bond $5,000.

Salena M. Durst, 21, of 413 N. Yellow Springs St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, bond $2,500.

Juan P. Lopez, 24, of 1231 High St., Apt. A., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $2,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered, speed, bench warrant ordered.

Perry D. Williamson II, 38, of 801 W. John St., request for bail, dismissed.

Timothy T. Kramer, 28, of 440 W. High St., aggravated menacing, guilty, 180 days of jail with 120 days suspended, 34 days credit for time served, no contact with Speedway W. North St., fine and costs due 1 year, 2 year law abide.

Janet R. Waters, 43, of Urbana, theft, bench warrant ordered.

Shawn A. Hall, 41, of 1413 Woodward Ave., complicity, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

William J. Bono, 45, of 301 Roseland Ave. E., OVI, bench warrant ordered, no operator’s license, bench warrant ordered, left of center, bench warrant ordered.

Carrie Cleveland, 49, of 1516 W. North St., child endangering, dismissed.

Sarah A. Fent, 24, of 844 Park Ave., nonconsensual dissemination of private sex image, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Dezeray Z. Fritz, 33, of 1428 Woodward Ave., child endangering, continued, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed, child endangering, dismissed.

Derek M. Holmes, 34, of New Carlisle, criminal trespass, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Kaylee J. Lucero, 30, of 809 W. Main St., Apt. B, theft, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Tammy Richardson, 56, of 506 Mount Vernon, OVI, continued, public defender appointed.

Israel R. Scott IV, 27, of 1584 Highland Ave., intimidation of victim, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Ronald M. Simonton, 44, of 356 Meadow Lane, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request, assault, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Melissa R. Smith, 50, of S. Charleston, OVI, guilty, 180 days of jail with 177 days suspended, 3 days credit for time served, 12 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, administrative license suspension terminated without fee, to get fingerprinted at Clark County Jail within 24 hours, fined $375, driving under suspension, dismissed, turn and stop signal, dismissed.

Annetta K. West, 62, of 2744 Upper Valley Lot 56, theft, dismissed.

Tyson J. White, 44, of 820 Elm St., resisting arrest, guilty, 180 days of jail, fined $100.

Morgan M. Woods, 28, of 465 E. Madison Ave., OVI, continued, speed, dismissed, open container/vehicle, dismissed, no seat belt, dismissed.