Jefferson Street Oasis plans fundraiser as kids take responsibility for garden damage

Members of the community garden are working with those children as the children work to make up for the vandalism, Jones said.

“We are encouraged by the way volunteers are stepping forward to work with the youth while they provide restitution,” Jones said. “Their willingness to give their time and energy reflects the heart of our community and the belief that every child deserves support and opportunity.”

Jones thanked Fulton Elementary and Springfield City Schools for also helping with the youths. In particular, she expressed gratitude to elementary school’s principal, Deb Howard, for her “leadership and compassion.”

“Together with volunteers, Fulton Elementary, Springfield City Schools and community partners, we are laying the groundwork for brighter futures. The collaboration we are witnessing is truly inspiring,” Jones said.

‘It was very shocking’

In addition to damage to crops, the gate to the community garden was kicked in when the garden was damaged earlier this summer. A slice was cut down the entire side of a greenhouse and a section of the gate was also cut.

“It was very shocking, the amount of damage that there was to produce and a lot of the sunflowers,” Jones said. “I think one thing that may have been misunderstood is that the garden overall was not 70% damaged, but more that 70% of the garden was affected one way or another.”

The incident happened the evening of July 30, according to the community garden leaders. While the site was swiftly cleaned up, the plants in the garden were severely affected.

“I just don’t understand why somebody would want to reduce food production from people that were growing their own food. It just boggles my mind,” Terry Fredrich, one of the community garden’s founders, said earlier this summer after the damage had been discovered.

The oasis covers 2.5-3 acres and is home to more than a hundred plots where organic fruits and vegetables are grown. According to Fredrich in that initial report, approximately 15,000-16,000 pounds of produce is grown at the community garden every year.

Jefferson Street Oasis is almost entirely volunteer-driven, with only one part-time employee. Anywhere from 5-10 members of the board give their time to help behind the scenes to ensure the continued survival of the initiative. More than 100 members of the community have plots within its community garden.

Jones emphasized just how important the community was in overcoming the damage caused by the vandalism.

“(It’s important) to emphasize how the community came together,” Jones said. “So many of our gardeners were able to ask friends and whoever they knew were available for help with the cleanup, and they were able to do so quickly.”

Security improvements on the horizon

In addition to restoring the garden to its previous state, the community garden’s board is looking to the future to see what can be done to prevent future incidents. “We are wanting to start fundraising for security updates. The fundraising will include updates to our gates, adding some security cameras,” Jones said. The fundraiser, according to Jones, will help pay for security cameras, which the property currently lacks. Additionally, it is hoped that funds collected will help the community garden move vital equipment to a more secure location.