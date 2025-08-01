Large number of Jefferson Street community garden plants destroyed in vandalism

Fredrich encouraged community members to donate to install a security system and to reach out to him with any information regarding the vandalism at 937-215-9400.

“A couple years ago, we never dreamt that we’d have to do that, but very sadly it looks like we’re going to have to,” Fredrich said. “I just don’t understand why somebody would want to reduce food production from people that were growing their own food. It just boggles my mind.”

The most damaged crops were the brassicas, which are plants like cabbage, broccoli, brussels sprouts and collards, Fredrich said.

Credit: Larry Ricketts Credit: Larry Ricketts

Sunflowers, which are used to attract pollinators and beautify the garden, were also destroyed.

The damage appeared calculated and it doesn’t appear any food was eaten, Fredrich said. Very little was salvageable.

The garden, made up of 2.5 to 3 acres of organic fruits and vegetables, includes 103 plots with around 160 gardeners, Fredrich said. A person or people own a plot and produce their own food there, often vertically.

The oasis produces around 15,000-16,000 pounds of fresh food harvest annually, Fredrich said.

Fredrich said the site is cleaned up now and due to the nature of the gardeners, he expects those with less damage will share with those who lost more crops.

“That’s the beauty of this thing; it’s a social network that forms strong bonds. When you garden together, you work hard together and you sweat together. You share all your life’s problems together,” he said.