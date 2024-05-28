IndieCraft brings at least 2K to downtown Springfield

>> PHOTOS: Fifth annual IndieCraft in downtown Springfield

The weather Friday and Saturday cooperated for the event, which mixed a variety of music, including punk, indie rock and alt country.

“The artists were all great up and down the lineup,” Schutte said, “and the main stage at National Road Commons was a nice add this year.”

It was the first year for using National Road Commons Park, which featured a mobile professional stage for each night’s headliner.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

While that change was a positive, another still needs to be evaluated: the move one week back to be on Memorial Day weekend for the first time. The thought had been to avoid college graduations and other conflicts.

“I think one thing we learned is that Memorial Day weekend may not be our sweet spot,” Schutte said. “It cut both ways, really. We noticed more out-of-town license plates including Cleveland, Cincy, Indiana and Kentucky, but didn’t see the local crowd that we’ve had in past years.”

He said artists like playing IndieCraft.

“One of the big takeaways for us is how much the artists enjoy playing IndieCraft,” he said. “We go to great lengths to be a good host, and I think it shows in the quality of the performances.”

Events happened at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., the State Theater and National Road Commons Park, and BeerFest on Saturday included 12 breweries selling their signature drinks.