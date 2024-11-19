Independent Springfield pharmacy to close next week after 100-plus years

Pharmacy established 114 years ago.
In this 2016 file photo, Eric Juergens of Madison Avenue Pharmacy talks with Erin Bass in the pharmacy’s consultation room. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

A more than 100-year-old local pharmacy will close its doors later this month following the retirement of its owner, the business announced Tuesday.

The independent Madison Avenue Pharmacy, which started operations in 1910, will close on Nov. 25, transferring prescription records to the Kroger pharmacy on Bechtle Avenue “to ensure seamless continuity of care.” Owner Eric Juergens will retire.

“We deeply appreciate the support of our loyal customers throughout the years and are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community,” the pharmacy shared in a Facebook post.

Madison Avenue Pharmacy is located at 640 N. Fountain Ave., at the intersection of Fountain and Ward, near Wittenberg University. It serves Springfield and Clark County and ships prescriptions throughout Ohio.

The pharmacy fills prescriptions, but also provides other services, like compounding medicine, compression therapy, hormone replacement, prescription synchronization and specialty care.

This story will be updated.

