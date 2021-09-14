Ohio Lt. Gov. visits Small Business Development Center in Springfield

“When other people start talking about what you are doing, people start to listen,” he said.

Husted’s visit coincided with Small Business Week, that is currently underway nationwide and is designed to showcase local businesses and the work they do in their communities.

Caption Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted has a roundtable discussion with local officials and small business owners at the Springfield Small Business Development Center Tuesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

It was Husted’s first time as lieutenant governor, visiting the Springfield SBDC.

“Everything you need to know from A to Z, you can get answers at your local small business center in Dayton and Springfield. They are there to serve small business owners and those who may want to be a small business owner some day,” Husted told reporters on Tuesday.

“If you don’t know how to form a business through the Secretary of State’s office. If you don’t know what kind of paper work you need to complete. If you don’t know how to become bankable so you can get financing, the SBDC helps you overcome all of those barriers,” Husted added.

Husted participated in a roundtable discussion that included officials with Clark State as well as Clark County native Stone Nickerson, who started running a fishing bait and convenience store in April and had utilized the help of the local SBDC.

Nickerson originally was looking to open a brick and mortar space that would offer fishing and outdoor products in downtown Springfield. He had made it to the top 5 in the Springfield SBDC’s competition Springfield Hustles last year.

However, a bait shop that had been around for nearly 30 years, located near the C.J. Brown Dam & Reservoir, came up for sale and Nickerson decided to buy it and know he is running his business.