Ohio reports more than 7,000 COVID cases, 344 hospitalizations

Nearly 3,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio as of Tuesday. The state reported 3,494 COVID inpatients Tuesday compared to 2,572 on Sept. 1.

The number of COVID patients in Ohio’s ICUs has also increased throughout the month.

The state recorded 759 coronavirus patients in its ICUs on Sept. 1 and 957 patients on Tuesday, according to ODH.

Coronavirus patients account for 12.9% of hospital beds and 20% of ICU beds in Ohio. The state has 21.3% of hospital beds and 20.21% of ICU beds available as of Tuesday.

In the last day, Ohio added 23 ICU admissions to its count. It’s averaging 19 ICU admissions a day throughout the last three weeks.

Ohio reported 111 deaths on Tuesday, bringing its total to 21,265 since last year, according to ODH.

It’s the second time the state has recorded more than 100 deaths in September. Ohio updates its death data twice a week. Because other states do not regularly send death certificate data to the state’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, death data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

More than half of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine, with 64.04% of adults and 61.9% of those 12 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday.

Nearly 49% of the state’s residents have finished the vaccine, including 59.49% of adults and 57.25% of those 12 and older, according to ODH.