Huge Reserve at Honey Creek housing development opens to New Carlisle buyers

D.R. Horton, the builder for the project, is developing the 150-acre Brubaker farm property, with plans for 360 single-family homes.

“As ‘America’s Builder,’ we take our responsibility to the community seriously, and we are honored to be part of its legacy by building quality, affordably priced houses that give both current and future generations a place to call home,” D.R. Horton officials said Wednesday. “We welcome all interested homebuyers to come tour our model homes.”

While the build-out of a project this size generally takes several years, 360 homes could mean close to 1,000 new residents in a city that currently has a population of about 5,500.

And the Honey Creek development is going in at the same time as the Monroe Meadows development west of 235 and Addison Carlisle Road, also on the north side of New Carlisle. That neighborhood calls for another 300 single-family homes on a 79-acre site.

Together, the pair of developments could change the face of New Carlisle. Businesses are already responding to the expected surge of residents, as McDonald’s and Taco Bell opened restaurants in New Carlisle in late 2024, while Dollar Tree opened a store this spring.

D.R. Horton representatives said Reserve at Honey Creek will have homes priced from the mid-$200,000s to the mid-$300,000s. The community will include a walking path more than a mile long, and there will be a land donation to expand the adjacent Haddix Field sports complex.

With hundreds of new residents expected, 9.7 acres is being set aside for commercial development.

“We want to not just come in here to build houses, we really want to be a part of your community,” D.R. Horton division vice president of sales and marketing Jamie McKinney said at last week’s event. “We want to grow your community. We want to do it together so that’s why we’re excited to be here. We just want to help this town, this city grow and grow with the right people and continue to go forward.”

Reserve at Honey Creek currently has two model homes and three move-in-ready homes available, with nine additional move-in ready homes on the way, according to D.R. Horton. The 360 planned homesites are expected to be built in five phases.

The development’s website touts open-concept home layouts with 3-4 bedroom floor plans of at least 1,294 square feet, including 2-3 bathrooms and 2-car garages.

D.R. Horton officials said on average, homes are ready for move-in approximately four months from the start of construction.

“We have been collaborating with both the city of New Carlisle and Clark County to develop a beautiful community (and) to ensure the community is in alignment with the needs of the area,” D.R. Horton officials said.

At last week’s event, community members could tour the two model homes, check out the move-in ready homes up for sale and view the homesites available for future building.

“Our hopes are that the new residential developments will create growing opportunities for new businesses in the municipality and provide a sustainable tax base,” Howard Kitko, public service director for the city of New Carlisle, said previously.

New Carlisle had not seen much new business or housing moving into the city in years. City officials developed a plan over the past few years to bring in the new housing developments and businesses, which allows the tax burden to be spread amongst more people and not raise it on those already there.