2 New Carlisle housing developments expected to begin building in coming months

“Our hopes that the new residential developments will create growing opportunities for new businesses in the municipality and provide a sustainable tax base,” said Howard Kitko, interim city manager.

Both developments have submitted and received approvals for final plats for Phase 1 construction, and they have submitted building and concrete permits for new construction model homes, according to Kitko.

Neither of the two developments have began building homes yet, and there is no timeline to when people will begin moving in, Kitko said.

However, they expect homes to begin the building phase in late winter to early spring of 2025. Both sites broke ground in June 2024.

The city has about 5,500 residents. The new housing will bring in 1,800 residents once homes are fully developed over the next five to seven years.

Monroe Meadows, being developed by Arbor Homes, is on a 79-acre site where 300 single-family homes will be built.

The housing layouts include 12 floor plans with multiple elevation styles per floor plan. Structural options include basements, sunrooms and room extensions; interior options such as gourmet kitchen and deluxe master bathrooms; vinyl siding and masonry, according to the plan.

The homes will sell in the range of $247,990 to $330,990, Kitko said.

Reserves at Honey Creek, being developed by D.R. Horton, is on 150 acres of the Brubaker farm property to build 360 single-family homes.

The site plan includes a more than one-mile walking path, land donation to expand Haddix Field and 9.7 acres set aside for commercial development.

The homes will sell in the range of the mid-$200,000 to mid-$300,000, Kitko said.

Kitko said no other developments are being planned at this time.