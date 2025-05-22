Houston exits Springfield city commission race; remaining 3 near certain to win

Houston, who is currently on maternity leave from her job, said with a new baby and toddler in addition to a full-time job and small business with her husband, running a campaign became unfeasible.

“I would encourage people to attend meetings and listen to what goes on and to be engaged,” Houston said. “I would urge them to ... just support the city commissioners. None of them are professional politicians; they’re just people that care about the community.”

Houston’s term ends Dec. 31 and she said she is “fully committed to finishing” it.

The commissioner is a diagnostic imaging key account manager with Philips Healthcare, and moved to Springfield five years ago with her husband. She said in a letter to the Clark County Board of Elections that her return from maternity leave coincides with election season.

“Through thoughtful reflection and honest assessment of these commitments, I’ve recognized I will not have the capacity to give the commissioner role and upcoming election the attention and dedication it deserves,” Houston wrote.

Houston is the third current member of city commission to decide not to run for reelection, joining Krystal Brown and vice mayor David Estrop. Beth Donahue also sought to run for commission, but the Board of Elections found she did not have enough valid signatures.

Houston pulling out means candidates Andy Rigsbee, Larry Ricketts and Chris Wallace are likely to win the three available seats without opposition, barring the victory of any write-in candidates.

Any Springfield resident wishing to run as a write-in candidate has until Aug. 25 to file an intent form and pay a $45 fee, Clark County Board of Elections Director Jason Baker said. But write-in candidates have an uphill battle, as their name does not appear on the ballot with the other candidates.

Chris Wallace is a community mentor supervisor for the Springfield City Schools, who has worked for the district since 2016. He has also coached football and basketball for Springfield High School. In the early 1990s, he was a star quarterback at South HS, going on to play at the University of Toledo.

Andy Rigsbee, who is currently serving as interim Project Woman executive director, is a former firefighter/paramedic who served with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division for 26 years. He is a lifelong Springfield resident who also served nine years as president of the Springfield Professional Firefighters union.

Larry Ricketts is the former Clark County disaster services coordinator and has played a significant leadership role with People for Safe Water, working for decades to clean up the Tremont City Barrel Fill.

Mayor Rob Rue and commissioner Tracey Tackett are in the middle of their terms and will join the three election winners on commission in 2026.