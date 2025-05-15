Rigsbee appointed interim director for Project Woman domestic violence group

“We are incredibly grateful for the patience, dedication, and support of our staff during this time,” said Debbie DeWitt, board chairperson. “Andy’s background in emergency response and community advocacy equips him to lead with strength and compassion. We’re confident in his ability to support our team and the individuals we serve while we look toward the future.”

The nonprofit has four “very good candidates” it is considering, DeWitt said.

Project Woman says it is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault via a protect-educate-empower approach. The group offers programs including a 24-hour crisis and help line, emergency temporary shelter and supportive housing solutions, plus it does advocacy work in the community.

Laura Baxter, the previous director, served in the role for around 13 years. She left in March after taking a few weeks leave, DeWitt said.

“She was truly an advocate for the survivors and she was instrumental in a lot of growth that the organization had,” DeWitt said.

Rigsbee served as a firefighter and paramedic with the Springfield Fire Division for 26 years. He was president of the Springfield Professional Firefighters Local 333 for nine years, where “he was a driving force in labor-management relations, policy negotiations, and organizational leadership, championing the health, safety, and fair treatment of his fellow first responders,” according to Project Woman.

The group’s board said Rigsbee’s community oriented nature and experience in “high-pressure decision-making environments” make him a good fit.

Project Woman will soon open a shelter in Urbana and is currently seeking funds from Springfield to double the capacity at its shelter in the city, DeWitt said.

The nonprofit recently raised more than $500,000 for its Jubilee Campaign, and plans to thank donors and introduce the permanent executive director later this year, DeWitt said.

Rigsbee, a former firefighter and paramedic, is also running for a seat on Springfield’s city commission in the November election. There are four candidates for three seats in that race — Rigsbee, Larry Ricketts, Chris Wallace and incumbent Bridget Houston.