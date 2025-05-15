Rigsbee appointed interim director for Project Woman domestic violence group

Previous director Laura Baxter left in March after 13 years in that role; agency aims to hire long-term director this summer from among four candidates
The Project Woman Advocacy and Administrative Offices. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By
0 minutes ago
Springfield domestic violence nonprofit Project Woman appointed Andy Rigsbee as interim executive director while it searches for a permanent director.

The organization said it anticipates hiring a long-term executive director “before the end of the summer.”

“We are incredibly grateful for the patience, dedication, and support of our staff during this time,” said Debbie DeWitt, board chairperson. “Andy’s background in emergency response and community advocacy equips him to lead with strength and compassion. We’re confident in his ability to support our team and the individuals we serve while we look toward the future.”

The nonprofit has four “very good candidates” it is considering, DeWitt said.

Andy Rigsbee, a retired firefighter/paramedic, is running for Springfield city commissioner. CONTRIBUTED

Project Woman says it is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault via a protect-educate-empower approach. The group offers programs including a 24-hour crisis and help line, emergency temporary shelter and supportive housing solutions, plus it does advocacy work in the community.

Laura Baxter, the previous director, served in the role for around 13 years. She left in March after taking a few weeks leave, DeWitt said.

“She was truly an advocate for the survivors and she was instrumental in a lot of growth that the organization had,” DeWitt said.

Laura Baxter, executive director of Project Woman, in her office Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Rigsbee served as a firefighter and paramedic with the Springfield Fire Division for 26 years. He was president of the Springfield Professional Firefighters Local 333 for nine years, where “he was a driving force in labor-management relations, policy negotiations, and organizational leadership, championing the health, safety, and fair treatment of his fellow first responders,” according to Project Woman.

The group’s board said Rigsbee’s community oriented nature and experience in “high-pressure decision-making environments” make him a good fit.

Project Woman will soon open a shelter in Urbana and is currently seeking funds from Springfield to double the capacity at its shelter in the city, DeWitt said.

The nonprofit recently raised more than $500,000 for its Jubilee Campaign, and plans to thank donors and introduce the permanent executive director later this year, DeWitt said.

Rigsbee, a former firefighter and paramedic, is also running for a seat on Springfield’s city commission in the November election. There are four candidates for three seats in that race — Rigsbee, Larry Ricketts, Chris Wallace and incumbent Bridget Houston.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.