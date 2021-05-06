Key COVID metric tied to mask mandate decreases for third straight week

Ohio reported 127 daily hospitalizations Thursday, a slight decrease from the 145 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.

Fifteen ICU admissions have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 7,889.

In the last 21 days, Ohio is average 118 hospitalizations a day and 14 ICU admissions.

More than 4 million have completed the coronavirus vaccines as of Thursday in Ohio.

Nearly 41% of Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 34.25% have finished it.

As of Thursday, 4,786,481 people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 4,004,082 have completed the inoculation.

Ohio reported 1,387 daily cases of COVID Thursday, for a total of 1,080,121.

Over the last 21 days, the state is averaging 1,524 cases a day.