Homes evacuated after suspected dynamite found in Springfield house

Homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon when several sticks of suspected dynamite were found during a cleanout of a Victory Drive house in Springfield.
The suspected dynamite was reported around 2:15 p.m.
The Springfield Fire Division evacuated the adjacent houses and the one across from the house in the 1700 block of Victory Drive.
Other residents have been ordered to shelter in place and Victory Drive is blocked to traffic.
The Dayton Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.
