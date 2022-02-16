Hamburger icon
Homes evacuated after suspected dynamite found in Springfield house

Several sticks of suspected dynamite found at a Victory Drive house Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Springfield led to the evacuation of homes and others ordered to shelter in place. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By - StaffJen Balduf - Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

Homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon when several sticks of suspected dynamite were found during a cleanout of a Victory Drive house in Springfield.

The suspected dynamite was reported around 2:15 p.m.

The Springfield Fire Division evacuated the adjacent houses and the one across from the house in the 1700 block of Victory Drive.

Other residents have been ordered to shelter in place and Victory Drive is blocked to traffic.

The Dayton Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.

