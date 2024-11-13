Homelessness agency Sheltered Inc. reorganizes board, makes McGregor chair

Sheltered Inc. has appointed new board member Ross McGregor, a local business owner and former state representative, as its chair, with Mike Riddle resigning from the post.

McGregor has lived in Springfield his entire life and been involved in various community boards and “initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of Springfield and Clark County.” He is the president of Pentaflex Inc., his family’s manufacturing company.

“I know the history of Interfaith Hospitality Network and Sheltered [Inc.],” McGregor said in the release. “This is the only board I am currently on and I will devote my attention to renewing respect and recognition for Sheltered’s mission of offering help, housing and hope to the homeless in our community.”

In August, Clark County filed a civil lawsuit against Sheltered Inc. for breach of contract and is seeking reimbursement of more than $500,000. This lawsuit stems from a county allegation that the nonprofit mismanaged funds for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Prevention, Retention and Contingency (PRC) services, which provide work support and other services to low-income families.

The organization said it has experienced instability since the county and city pulled funding, cutting jobs and hours multiple times.

Sheltered Inc. has two shelters — one that serves single men and another for single women and families that are open 12 hours daily — and it manages supportive housing at Mulberry Terrace.

Other new board members for Sheltered Inc. include Nettie Carter-Smith, director of community relations for Rocking Horse Community Health Center; and Sharon Evans, director of the Christian counseling program at Greater Grace Temple and vice chair of the Greater Grace Temple board of directors.

Several board members will continue in leadership positions. These include Vice President Marty Fagans, retired director of the FF Mueller Center; Treasurer Jaimee Jordan, business manager at Catholic Central School; and Secretary Vicky Forrest, media and healthcare communications retiree.

Other board members who will continue in their roles are Charlie Bush, former director of Interfaith Hospitality Network and former president of UAW Local 402; attorney Dina Cary of Coolidge Wall Co.; Dr. Amrit Chadha, who serves at Rocking Horse; Kristen Collier, associate director of the Hagan Center for Civic and Urban Engagement at Wittenberg University; Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Memorial Hospital; and C. Leneé Landry, vice president of business development at WesBanco Bank Inc.