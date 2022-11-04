Holiday in the City Christmas tree delivered to downtown Springfield

This year’s community Christmas tree was delivered Friday morning in downtown Springfield for the annual Holiday in the City celebration.
The tree was donated by the Hamilton family. It’s a 45- to 55-foot, blue spruce tree grown in Northridge. It was cut down by C&S Tree Service, delivered by Kapp Construction, and installed with help from Springfield’s Service Department.
“Getting the tree for Holiday in the City means a lot for the community. It gives them something to look forward to and that the holidays are coming,” said Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer. “It gets everyone in the spirit, and in the mood for fun, holiday-themed things happening downtown.”
Holiday in the City will kick off with the Grand Illumination downtown, which will include Santa’s arrival, lighting of the tree, live music, concessions and outdoor ice skating.
Santa’s entrance parade will begin at 5:45 p.m. on Fountain Avenue and run from Columbia Street south to the esplanade. Santa will lead the countdown to the lighting of the community Christmas tree, which will then be followed by live music and the opening of the Speedway Outdoor Ice Rink with skating demonstrations by NTPRD Chiller.
This year’s holiday events include ice skating, live music, Small Business Saturday, a salsa night, First Friday, caroling, live performances, markets, light shows, and cookie decorating. Lights and sound will also be expanded to include the North Fountain shops corridor that will be active from 5 to 9 p.m. each night.
Santa will make several appearances throughout the Holiday in the City events, including twice in November, 15 times in December, and once in January.
Holiday in the City runs from Nov. 26 to Jan. 7. The event is open to the public and presented by Greater Springfield Partnership.
