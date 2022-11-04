Holiday in the City Christmas tree delivered to downtown Springfield

The tree was donated by the Hamilton family. It’s a 45- to 55-foot, blue spruce tree grown in Northridge. It was cut down by C&S Tree Service, delivered by Kapp Construction, and installed with help from Springfield’s Service Department.

“Getting the tree for Holiday in the City means a lot for the community. It gives them something to look forward to and that the holidays are coming,” said Ashten Houseman, downtown events programmer. “It gets everyone in the spirit, and in the mood for fun, holiday-themed things happening downtown.”