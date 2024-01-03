Hispanic holiday event to be held at Springfield Soup Kitchen

A Posada is typically held in the nine days leading up to Christmas Eve, and reenacts the journey of Mary and Joseph as they sought shelter in Bethlehem, with the main part of the singing of carols, known as “villancicos,” where the pilgrims outside symbolically ask for shelter.

Quetzal Gomez will host the event “in hopes of introducing the community to our Hispanic culture through the simple yet powerful act of providing meals to the less fortunate.” It will include Mexican tacos, tres leches cake and winter coats.

“More than just entertainment, it is meant to create a sense of shared experience and celebration that transcends cultural boundaries, with the held of other local Hispanic-owner businesses in the Springfield community,” Gomez said.

This is a first time for this event, and Gomez said she is “excited to bring this cherished tradition” to the Springfield Soup Kitchen.

“The event aims to bring together individuals from all walks of life, transcending cultural and social barriers to foster a sense of unity and shared celebration during the holiday season,” she said.

Gomez said bringing this event to the soup kitchen serves as a dual purpose — to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Mexican community to a broader audience and to shine a spotlight on the invaluable work carried out by the organization in providing meals and assistance to people facing food insecurity or homelessness.

“By sharing this cherished tradition with the wider community, we hope to build bridges of understanding and kinship, promoting diversity and inclusion,” she said. “We seek to underscore the significance of coming together in support of the less fortunate, nurturing a sense of togetherness and shared responsibility in addressing the needs of our community members.”

Gomez has spent the majority of her life in Springfield but has roots in Hidalgo, Mexico. She is the owner of 111 Cleaning Services LLC and invested in serving the needs of the Hispanic community through translation services.

The planning for this event involved a team of Gomez, volunteers from the community, staff at the soup kitchen, and several local Hispanic-owned businesses including MS Multiservices, Adasa Latin Market, Del Pueblo, Inc., Pablo’s Tires, 4 Hoots LLC, Louisiana Grill, McKinley Auto Sale, Bailes Folklóricos de México and Chavez Towing.

“We all worked together to organize the logistics and activities, and ensure that the event would be a memorable and uplifting experience for all attendees,” Gomez said. “This event is open to everyone in the community, and we wholeheartedly welcome all individuals who wish to join us in celebrating this special tradition and spreading joy during the holiday season.”