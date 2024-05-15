James A. Hannon, 51, of 318 S. Belmont St., criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Jarrod A. Hoosier, 32, of 929 Oak St., criminal trespass, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, theft, continued, public defender appointed, bond $1,000, obstructing official business, continued, bond $8,000.

Carl J. Lemmings, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave. #47, flee/elude police officer, continued, bond $7,500.

Carl J. Lemmings, 34, of 2845 Columbus Ave. Lot, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, assessed costs $500, disregard of safety, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Carl J. Lemmings Davi, 34, of 2365 W. First St., Lot 67, driving under suspension, guilty, guilty, fine/costs due 9/3/24, assessed costs $500, speed, guilty, assessed costs $100.

Edward R. Moore, 30, of New Carlisle, aggravated menacing, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Shane R. Ramey Jr., 25, of 234 Raffensperger Ave., OVI, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,500, OVI, bench warrant ordered, driving under suspension, bench warrant ordered, tail lights, bench warrant ordered.

Requan J. Roberts, 22, of 2550 N. Limestone St., menacing, innocent, continued, no contact, released on own recognizance bond.

Henry W. Shepherd, 48, of 2550 N. Limestone St., criminal trespass, innocent, continued, public defender appointed.

Mark A. Tims, 68, of Fairborn, tampering coin machine, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000, tampering coin machine, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Mark A. Tims, 68, of 315 Red Oak Drive, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

Mark A. Tims, 68, of Fairborn, criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered, bond $1,000.

James Belzic, 30, of 2650 E. High St., Apt. 5B, criminal child enticement, dismissed.

Lakisha E. Carmichael, 42, of 1496 S. Burnett Road, assault, dismissed.

Brandon L. Crowell, 27, of 1708 Magnolia Blvd., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, aggravated menacing, dismissed.

Paul Fails, 34, of 2796 Arthur Road, physical control, continued, public defender appointed.

Matthew Finney, 55, of 614 Mason St., driving under suspension, guilty, 80hr comm service within 3 months, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $100.

Dyron M. Flack, 24, criminal damaging, dismissed.

Erin R. Murray, 30, of 2652 Dwight Road, domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Sebastian T. Smith, 18, of Columbus, falsification, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed, failure to disclose own personal information information, guilty, fine and costs due within 3 months, fined $150.

Stephanie L. Stewart, 41, of 2411 Doris Drive, domestic violence, bench warrant ordered.

Tylor S. Williams, 36, of Fairborn, theft, guilty, 90 days of jail with 90 days suspended, fine and costs/rest due within 6 months, 1 year law abide, fined $200.

Jerry R. A. Clifford Sr., 47, of 226 S. Race St., menacing, continued, public defender appointed.

Jason B. Frock, 40, of 27 E. Cassilly St., criminal damaging, bench warrant ordered.

Wilberson Jean-Pierre, 32, of 121 W. Southern Ave., domestic violence, dismissed, assault, dismissed.

Yves A. Leconte, 33, of 312 S. Greenmount St., assault, bench warrant ordered.

Latisha M. E. Mccormick, 34, of 2420 Mayfair, theft, bench warrant ordered, theft, bench warrant ordered, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Rasheed A. Akram Muhammad, 26, of 225 W. Parkwood Ave., OVI amended to OVI, guilty, 170 days of jail with 160 days suspended, 24 months of driver’s license suspension, 12 months of probation, fined $525.

Isreal R. Scott, 27, of 1524 Highland Ave., request for bail, dismissed.

Paul L. Terry II, 36, of 1259 Villa Road Aster Court, weapons under disability, dismissed, obstructing official business, dismissed.

James E. Tompkins, 67, of 220 Montgomery Ave., murder, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Katherine M. Brandon, 57, of 1444 Delta Road, Apt. G, felonious assault/weapon, continued, public defender appointed, no contact condition of bond.

Rita L. Carnley, 55, of 1496 S. Burnett Road, domestic violence, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Shaina Coddington, 33, request for bail, continued, waiver signed.

Sanel Emile, 30, of 301 Franklin St., domestic violence, dismissed, assault amended to disorderly conduct, guilty, 10 days of jail with 10 days suspended, fine/costs due Oct. 8, 2024 by 8:45 a.m., fined $250.

Theodore A. Higgins, 37, of 124 Rice St., aggravated burglary, dismissed - prosecutor request.

Marquan L. Holmes, 25, of Dayton, strangulation, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Jose E. Perez, 27, of 2025 Columbus Ave., physical control, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Jose E. Perez, 27, of 2025 Columbus Road, OVI, bench warrant ordered, OVI, bench warrant ordered, drive without valid license, bench warrant ordered, slow speed, bench warrant ordered, open container/vehicle, bench warrant ordered.

Ryan L. T. Pyles, 19, of 407 N. Race St., receiving stolen property, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Aukeisha J. Rogan, 35, of Urbana, criminal trespass, bench warrant ordered.

Sean T. Seward, 43, of Dayton, weapons under disability, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, tamper with evidence, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury, firearms in motor vehicle, dismissed - indicted by the grand jury.

Kennedy Thomas, 20, of 317 Fair St., violation of temporary protection order, dismissed, menacing by stalking, dismissed.