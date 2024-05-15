Springfield parks: Pump track, skate park and boxing playground updates finished

Work also is finished on the boxing themed playground at Davey Moore Park, named after the championship fighter from Springfield. Also at Davey Moore, a skate park feature has been installed.

The projects cost about $1 million.

Officials approved spending $350,000 for the Sherman Avenue project, which quickly gained attention from cyclists when the track was finished. A YouTube video showing the new track had more than 6,000 views in the first 24 hours after being posted.

A park social media post said: “There is still some cosmetic work and landscaping to be done. We will keep you posted on the grand opening festivities to be held soon.”

Pump tracks originally were designed for mountain bike and BMX fans. Now, due to concrete and/or asphalt constructions, pump tracks are also used for skateboarding. Supporters say pump tracks are relatively simple to use and cater to a variety of rider skill levels.

Pump tracks have gained popularity in recent years and cities such as Dayton and Huber Heights have added them to parks there.

At Davey Moore Park, 600 S. Western Ave., officials set aside $300,000 for a concrete skatepark that is already being used.

Last year, City Manager Bryan Heck said the decision to add a skate park rather than a water play feature was because of maintenance issues at other splash pads.

The new playground at Davey Moore Park has a boxing theme with gloves, a ring, headgear and more. The work was estimated to cost about $450,000.

A grand opening also is being planned.

Moore lived on Springfield’s south side and was the world featherweight champion from 1959 to 1963. He died from injuries he sustained in a championship fight in 1963 with Sugar Ramos at Dodger Stadium.

The playground has a flat surface suitable for children of all abilities.