Hermanio Joseph’s appeal denied; conviction stands in fatal school bus crash

The appeals court ruled Friday to affirm the trial court’s judgment.

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said that the appeal “was an attempt to mischaracterize what happened during the course of the trial and to diminish the hard work put into this case, by law enforcement and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.”

“Mr. Joseph’s appeal failed because it relied on exaggeration and sensationalism and fell short on truth,” Driscoll said. “We are satisfied that this brings a close to this painful chapter and that hope the healing process can continue for everyone involved.”

Jessica Manungo, Joseph’s appeal counsel, had argued that members of the jury had demonstrated bias in part due to media coverage and negative publicity against Haitians, and that his counsel at the time had been ineffective when he did not renew a motion to change the venue after jury selection.

Manungo did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

During the trial, Joseph, a Haitian immigrant, testified he has a Mexican driver’s license and Ohio ID card, but no Ohio driver’s license.

Joseph testified during his trial that he has temporary protected status for immigration purposes, and did not get an Ohio driver’s license because he did not have the necessary documents.

The crash occurred on the first day of the school year for Northwestern Elementary School students. A driver and 52 elementary school students were aboard the bus.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash reconstruction expert said Joseph’s vehicle crossed the centerline of Ohio 41 near Lawrenceville Road in German Twp.

The bus driver moved the bus to the shoulder on the asphalt to try to avoid a collision, but Joseph’s vehicle struck the side of the bus, which went down an embankment and flipped on its top.

Aiden Clark, 11, was ejected out of the top emergency hatch as the bus flipped, and was killed. Two dozen other students were injured in the crash.