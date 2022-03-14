Here’s how Springfield will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

- COHatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave., will have live music and drink specials, 6-9 p.m. Performers will include Bubba & the Electric Gumps, 9 Volt and special guests. Admission is free.

-Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company, 102 W. Columbia St., will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day(s), calling it slainte, an Irish and Scottish Gaelic term used for a drinking toast, and will stretch it over three days. Thursday will have McGovern Irish Dance at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Springfield Symphony Orchestra strings and harp ensemble at 7.

Friday’s music will include Celtic rock from Spot Fire at 8 p.m. Saturday starts with the Market at Mother’s, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with Celtic music from Dave Yarnell, noon to 2:30 p.m. and The Dreamboats at 7 p.m.

-St. Patrick’s Day with the Pleasant Street Blues Band, 6-10 p.m. at the Springfield Eagles Lodge, 1802 Selma Road. There will be live music and dancing along with dinner for purchase. Admission is free.