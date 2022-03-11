Coronavirus: Weekly cases in Clark, Champaign schools decline

Clark-Shawnee: 2 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 5 students

Urbana: 1 student

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Feb. 28-March 6.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

As of March 10, Ohio K-12 schools are no longer required to report COVID-19 cases to local health departments as the state updates its reporting policies and shifts to weekly COVID reporting instead of daily.

Schools only need to report cases if the school tested a student for the virus and the result is positive, according to ODH.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, K-12 schools should continue to work closely with their local health departments to monitor the spread of the virus in their community,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday.

ODH will archive the COVID-19 School Reporting dashboard.