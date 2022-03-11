Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Coronavirus: Weekly cases in Clark, Champaign schools decline

Senika Channels gets a patient's COVID vaccine ready at the Clark County Combined Health District office in the Southern Village Shopping Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Senika Channels gets a patient's COVID vaccine ready at the Clark County Combined Health District office in the Southern Village Shopping Center. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago
Schools are no longer required to report COVID-19 cases as of March 10.

There were only a few new coronavirus cases reported in Clark and Champaign County districts, but schools are no longer required to report COVID-19 cases as of this week.

Two Clark County and one Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, nine student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Feb. 28-March 6. In comparison, 27 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.

There were eight cases reported in Clark County and one case reported in Champaign County schools.

ExploreSee school cases from last week

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 2 students, 1 staff

Northeastern: 5 students

Urbana: 1 student

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Feb. 28-March 6.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

ExploreK-12 schools in Ohio no longer required to report COVID cases

As of March 10, Ohio K-12 schools are no longer required to report COVID-19 cases to local health departments as the state updates its reporting policies and shifts to weekly COVID reporting instead of daily.

Schools only need to report cases if the school tested a student for the virus and the result is positive, according to ODH.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, K-12 schools should continue to work closely with their local health departments to monitor the spread of the virus in their community,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday.

ODH will archive the COVID-19 School Reporting dashboard.

In Other News
1
Clark State named finalist for national award
2
These 33 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Losing an hour for Daylight Saving Time can cause heart risks, studies...
4
‘One stop shop’ helps those who want to be sub teachers in Clark County
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top