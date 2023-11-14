Health commissioner to retire, run for Clark County Commission

Health Commissioner Charlie Patterson announced that he will retire at the end of January and run for the Clark County Commission.

According to a release, Patterson will run for the open seat in 2025 and in the Republican primary on March 19, 2024. His last day at the Clark County Combined Health District will be Jan. 31, 2024.

Patterson has spent the last 23 years as health commissioner, with a 34-year career in total. According to the release, his successes include a countywide levy to fund the combined health district, managing Anthrax incidents, a mass flu shot clinic vaccinating more than 7,000 people in one day, H1N1 vaccinations and managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patterson previously served almost 10 years at the Ohio Department of Health and more than a year at another health department.

The health commissioner was born in the county and is an almost lifelong resident, according to the release. He is a Shawnee High School and Wright State University alumnus. Patterson has been married to wife Beth Patterson for 34 years, and the two share three daughters.