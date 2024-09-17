Haitian radio station in Springfield seeks to inform, assist Haitian community

The radio station can be found on Facebook, newdiaspora.live or on WhatsApp.

Miguel Jerome, executive manager, said NDL is working to inform people and ensure they know the real story about Haitian immigrants. He said although Springfield is going through a tough time right now — being fodder for the national immigration debate — it’s necessary to address it rather than ignore it.

“Leaving it as it is or leaving Springfield or just leave that mess behind, wherever you go, it will be the same situation. There will be another Springfield somewhere else, so it’s really important to fix this Springfield so we don’t have any other Springfields around,” Jerome said. “This is one of the messages that we promote, too.”

Jerome said the radio would like to be a voice for those who cannot share their thoughts, whether that be due to a language barrier or other concerns. He said he feels that a lack of cultural exchange in Springfield creates confusion, which can then lead to fears.

“Today it’s ducks, cats and dogs, you never know what’s coming next,” Jerome said.

Recently, Springfield has gained national attention after claims that Haitian immigrants kill and eat people’s pet cats went viral. Springfield police, the mayor and Clark County officials have said there is no evidence to back up these claims. Claims that Haitian immigrants have stolen geese or ducks from parks also have failed to yield evidence, though there have been two calls to police or the Ohio Department of Natural Resources saying it has happened.

The attention has been followed by a host of bomb threats to government offices, schools and medical facilities. Springfield City Schools have evacuated students numerous times and are now receiving security assistance from the state to keep school in session.

NDL, which has operated for almost three years, just moved its studio to inside COhatch The Market on South Fountain Avenue, where Fortil said it is more accessible.

It has around five employees and numerous volunteers, Fortil said, and hosts are eager to educate listeners.

Fortil said though he didn’t have experience, radio has always been his dream. He worked with Jerome, who was in the radio business for almost 10 years in Haiti, to get NDL off the ground.

Jerome said he has always loved teaching people about business, and he considers himself a serial entrepreneur. He said he enjoys being part of the “radio adventure.”

The station is working on projects to help the community and using its content creation expertise to do so, Jerome said. He said it is working with community leaders to come up with solutions to common issues and will use its platform to move forward.

NDL has also launched a campaign to fund its fight against misinformation. To learn more, visit NDLcommunitycenter.org.