Springfield schools to stop closing for threats, will add safety help from state

This is in response to 33 separate threats to schools, government offices, officials and hospitals since last week, none of which have turned out to be actual safety risks.

Bomb threats have impacted Springfield government offices, schools and medical facilities in recent days following false rumors about Haitian migrants eating pets that Republican figures like former President Donald Trump and his running mate U.S. Sen. JD Vance have helped spread.

DeWine said threats have come from people overseas, many from the same country, which he declined to identify. But he did reference that country seeing another chance to “mess with the U.S.A.,” a possible reference to Russia or China.

DeWine said the threats are designed to sow discord in the city, something the community cannot allow.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will allow Springfield police to use multiple of its patrol towers, which are equipped with cameras, for heightened security, director of public safety Andy Wilson said. One of those towers loomed 30 feet over the downtown parking lot across from City Hall earlier Monday.

Members of Ohio’s Homeland Security office are also in the city.

“It’s been an incredibly busy few days for these men and women as they have responded to these threats again ... as you can imagine, the men and women who serve in the Springfield Police Division, they have their normal duties of basically doing patrol and keeping the city safe,” Wilson said. “It’s placed an incredible strain on the resources of Springfield to respond to some of these calls and these threats.”

OSHP Col. Charles Jones said that the agency will provide Springfield whatever safety resources it needs,

“The one thing we do know is that when we all work together it turns out better,” Jones said.

This story will be updated.