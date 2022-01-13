Greenon, Urbana schools closed today due to staff shortages, COVID cases

Knapke said first semester exams at the junior/senior high school have also been canceled.

Urbana Elementary School is also closed today due to staffing shortages. Urbana Junior High and High School will operate as normal.

Springfield City School District moved to virtual instruction this week through Friday due to COVID-19 related absences, and students are expected to return on Wednesday.

Graham Elementary School was closed Monday and Graham Middle and High School was closed Tuesday due to staff shortages related to illness.

A total of 60 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Clark and Champaign county schools for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, which was during the winter break, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update. Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported last Thursday were from Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

There were 31 cases reported in Clark County schools and 29 cases reported in Champaign County schools.