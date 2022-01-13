Hamburger icon
Greenon, Urbana schools closed today due to staff shortages, COVID cases

Several school in Clark County continue to close this week due to staffing shortages and an increase in coronavirus cases, included those in the Greenon Local School District. FILE
Several school in Clark County continue to close this week due to staffing shortages and an increase in coronavirus cases, included those in the Greenon Local School District. FILE

By Brooke Spurlock
Several schools continue to close this week due to staffing shortages and an increase in coronavirus cases.

Greenon Local School District is closed today and Friday and there will be no virtual learning on these days due to a number of staff unable to work, according to Superintendent Darrin Knapke. Students are expected to return to school on Tuesday as Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“We are hopeful that this five-day break will give everyone an opportunity to get well, and we will continue to closely monitor staffing levels across the district,” Knapke said.

“Our focus for the 2021-22 school year has been to keep our students and staff safely learning together and in-person as much as possible. Unfortunately, as the number of COVID cases in our community continues to climb, we have seen the impact of that increase in our schools, including among our staff,” he added.

Students and staff are highly encouraged to wear a mask, and families are asked to continue monitoring their child for symptoms of illness and keep them home when they are sick, Knapke said.

Knapke said first semester exams at the junior/senior high school have also been canceled.

Urbana Elementary School is also closed today due to staffing shortages. Urbana Junior High and High School will operate as normal.

Springfield City School District moved to virtual instruction this week through Friday due to COVID-19 related absences, and students are expected to return on Wednesday.

Graham Elementary School was closed Monday and Graham Middle and High School was closed Tuesday due to staff shortages related to illness.

A total of 60 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Clark and Champaign county schools for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, which was during the winter break, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update. Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported last Thursday were from Dec. 27-Jan. 2.

There were 31 cases reported in Clark County schools and 29 cases reported in Champaign County schools.

