Springfield arts groups receive grants from national group

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded 45 grants totaling $1,065,000 to Ohio, including two local Springfield arts groups - $20,000 each to the Springfield Museum of Art and Westcott House Foundation. The grants are for organizations to support arts programs and initiatives, including the Springfield Museum of Art’s “Black Life as Subject Matter II” exhibit, which has drawn interest and numerous visitors since its October opening and began a companion series, "Community Conversation" and features artists involved in the exhibition and other guests. Photo by Bob Bingenheimer
By Brooke Spurlock
14 minutes ago
The NEA awarded 45 grants totaling over $1M to Ohio groups

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded 45 grants totaling $1,065,000 to Ohio, including $40,000 to two Springfield arts groups.

The NEA awarded $20,000 each to the Springfield Museum of Art and Westcott House Foundation for arts projects, the NEA announced.

Other regional recipients include $15,000 to the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and $10,000 to the Cincinnati Youth Choir in Mason.

“On behalf of the Ohio Arts Council, we congratulate all recipients of grant awards from the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council. “This recognition from the national level is a testament to the strength and quality of the arts in Ohio — from the artists who create and perform work, to the organizations and educators who enable success — all to the benefit of our state’s economy.”

As part of its first round of funding for fiscal year 2022, the federal agency said it has recommended 1,498 arts grants nationwide totaling nearly $33.2 million. Most of the Ohio awards were distributed through the NEA’s Arts Projects program — its principal grants program for organizations.

In particular, Arts Projects grants are awarded in 15 artistic disciplines to “reach communities in all parts of the country, large and small, and with diverse cultural and economic backgrounds.” Arts Projects grants for organizations in Ohio range from $10,000 to $60,000 to support arts programs and initiatives throughout the state.

“These National Endowment for the Arts grants underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy,” said Ann Eilers, acting chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. “The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being to communities and individuals and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time.”

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

