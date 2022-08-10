Greenon Local Schools hires new school resource officer

The deputy said that returning to Greenon as its school resource officer allows him to reach out to and engage with Greenon’s youth and the entire Greenon community.

Deputy Apel will assist with staff training on various safety and emergency plans, including a Safety Day before the start of this school year. He also plans to assist with truancy issues, code of conduct incidents, and being a liaison to the local community.

When school is not in session, Deputy Apel will resume regular sheriff deputy duties, such as road patrol.

Deputy Apel participated in the Explorer Program for several years and then graduated from Clark State College Police Academy in 2007, according to the release.

The Greenon Local School District is a public school serving roughly 1,580 students from Enon, Mad River Twp., and Green Twp.