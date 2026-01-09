Springfield Foundation creates fund for LGBTQ+ organization

Equality Springfield is a volunteer-driven LGBTQ+ organization dedicated to advancing equality, fostering belonging, and empowering queer individuals across diverse identities. Contributed

33 minutes ago
A local volunteer LGBTQ+ organization has established a new horizon fund at the Springfield Foundation.

Equality Springfield, an organization dedicated to advancing equality, fostering belonging and empowering queer people across diverse identities, is looking to raise awareness and funds to help their horizon fund reach endowment level status.

Horizon funds allow donors and organizations to contribute amounts while building the fund up to the $10,000 endowment fund level, according to Executive Director Susan Carey.

“What began 10 years ago as a small grassroots initiative has grown into a vibrant regional hub for advocacy, education and support,” Carey said. “After 10 years of committed work, Equality Springfield continues to champion dignity, safety and celebration for all LGBTQ+ people, striving toward a future where every individual can live openly and authentically.”

Equality Springfield offers inclusive programs for the LGBTQ+ community, including its annual Pride Festival and Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil. The organization also plays a broader role by sponsoring events, volunteering and fostering connections across the community.

Kyle Scott, member emeritus on the Equality Springfield Board of Directors, said they’re thrilled and proud to begin this new fund.

“This initiative reflects our organization’s commitment to a more just and inclusive future,” Scott said. “We invite partners, allies and community members to join us in supporting this enduring commitment to equality and belonging.”

For more information, visit www.springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773 or sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

