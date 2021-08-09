Graham senior Lauran Bailey named Champaign Fair queen

Bailey accepted the title from McKenze Hoewischer, the outgoing 2020 fair queen. Recent Mechanicsburg High graduate Mallory Blakeman who will attend Shawnee State University this fall, was first runner-up and Kaylynn Wilhelm, a senior at Greenon High, was second runner-up.

The title includes a $500 cash award for Bailey, $250 for Blakeman and $100 for Wilhelm provided by sponsor Vernon Family Funeral Homes.

Also competing were Morgan Heizer, a 2021 Mechanicsburg graduate who will attend Salon Institute; Emma Violet, 2021 Mechanicsburg graduate; Elyse Wilson, a Mechanicsburg senior; and Jennifer Zaborowski, a 2021 Urbana High graduate who will attend Kent State University.

A 4-H and FFA member, Bailey has a long history with the fair, but never had serious queen ambitions. Mom Amy Bailey encouraged her to dream big and even after accepting the honor it still hadn’t fully sunk in, but Bailey was glad she listened to mom.

Lauran Bailey smiles after being crowned the 2021 Champaign County Fair Queen Sunday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

She got used to the numerous photos and hugs that come with the title and is excited the fair is back to full strength after the abbreviated 2020 version.

Just as she was motivated to run for queen, Bailey’s queen goals include encouraging young people to explore all that organizations such as 4-H offer.

“I always want kids to know they can have an agricultural background at the fair no matter what it may be. There’s lots of great opportunities here,” Bailey said.

Besides her agricultural activities and fair queen duties, Bailey is a Graham athlete playing soccer and basketball.

In her outgoing remarks at the ceremony, Hoewischer reflected that despite being fair queen during the pandemic year that reduced opportunities, it meant doing more with what was presented.

“The greatest thing I learned was to make the most of every situation,” she said. “COVID made me more motivated for making the most of experiences, and for everyone here, making the most of this year’s fair is important.”

Howewischer is a 2021 graduate of Mechanicsburg High and will attend Clark State Community College.

The Champaign County Fair will run through Friday.