Ohio reports more than 1,000 COVID cases for 7th straight day

More than a thousand new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Ohio for seven days in a row.
On Monday, the state reported 1,269 cases, bringing its total to 1,143,599 since the pandemic began, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Hospitalizations on Monday also topped 1,000 patients for the first time in weeks.
The state also has surpassed a vaccination milestone: more than half of the population has started the vaccine process.
The news comes amid the rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, hitting Ohio and nearly all of the United States, especially the South, heavily.
In the last three weeks, Ohio has recorded more than 1,000 daily cases 12 times and more than 2,000 cases two times.
The state is averaging about 1,795 cases a day in the last week. Its 21-day average is 1,239, according to ODH.
As of Monday, more than 50% of Ohioans have started the coronavirus vaccine and 46.5% have completed it.
More than 58.5% of residents 12 and older and nearly 61% of those 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to ODH. More than 54% of residents ages 12 and older and nearly 57% of those 18 and older have finished the vaccine.
For the first time in more than two weeks, more than 1,000 COVID patients were hospitalized in Ohio. The health department reported 1,046 patients as of Monday. COVID patients accounted for less than 4% of the state’s total hospital beds and 6.28% of ICU beds.
Nearly 30% of Ohio’s hospital beds and 30.64% of ICU beds were available as of Monday.
In the last day, the state recorded 55 new hospitalizations. Ohio is averaging 66 hospitalizations a day in the last three weeks.
Ohio reported eight ICU admissions, bringing its total to 8,537, according to ODH. In the last 21 days, its averaging seven ICU admissions a day.