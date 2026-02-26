Couple establishes endowment fund at Springfield Foundation for YMCA

“(The Foleys) have been active members there for over 50 years. Dave was President of the Board when the new building was built and was influential in bringing the Nautilus equipment to this location, while Linda taught dance aerobics as a volunteer for 10 years. Both are still members and use the Y on a regular basis,” Carey said.

“Dave and Linda’s commitment to supporting fitness programs exemplifies how philanthropy can enrich the social fabric of Clark County. By investing in this initiative, they not only ensure that future generations can enjoy programs like these but also inspire others to recognize their role in shaping a better community.”

Dave created the Foley Benefits Group, LLC, where he currently works with his son, Matt. He is also a former All-American for Football at The Ohio State University and played in the NFL for 9 years. Linda is a homemaker.

“We are very happy that we have a local YMCA and the Springfield Foundation in our community,” the couple said in a joint statement.

The Springfield Family YMCA works to improve healthy living and promote youth development and social responsibility in the community, according to Carey. They’ve made a significant impact on thousands of individuals with their programs and conduct a yearly fundraising campaign to help provide scholarships to people and families in need.

For more information, visit springfieldfoundation.org or contact Sarah McPherson at 937-324-8773 or sarah@springfieldfoundation.org.