3 Springfield educators nominated for national Life Changer award

Explore Potential data center considered for Champaign County

Briggs, a third grade teacher at Horace Mann Elementary, was recognized for “fostering a welcoming classroom culture through systems that promote kindness, teamwork, and student pride,” Leinasars said.

She starts each year by creating a shared classroom mission statement as a guiding principle to “promote positive behavior and support a classroom culture where everyone cheers each other on,” and begins each day with a classroom meeting to give students a chance to share about their lives, according to her nominee profile.

Briggs is “dedicated to creating a classroom where students want to be, a space that feels safe, supportive and full of joy. Her thoughtful routines and positive reinforcement strategies help ensure that every child feels a sense of belonging and pride in their learning community,” her profile reads.

Hannahs, a first grade teacher at Fulton Elementary, was nominated for “creating a classroom where students feel safe, confident, and excited to learn,” Leinasars said.

“Her classroom is a welcoming space that reflects student work, supports diverse learning needs, and fosters a sense of belonging for all learners. Through interactive lessons, student voice and choice, and culturally responsive materials, she strives to nurture curiosity, confidence, and a love of learning in every child,” according to her nominee profile.

One of her proudest accomplishments came in 2023 when she was chosen to teach a model phonics lesson based on the Science of Reading for Gov. Mike DeWine and the state education team.

“Being trusted to represent her school and showcase high-quality instruction at the state level affirmed the impact of her teaching practice and deepened her passion for ensuring every child becomes a confident, capable reader,” her profile reads.

White, a preschool teacher at Clark Early Learning Center, was nominated for her “inclusive approach to early learning, using sensory-friendly spaces, bilingual materials, and hands-on instruction to support a diverse group of learners,” Leinasars said.

She works to create a classroom environment that’s a “vibrant, inclusive blend” of cultures, languages, learning styles and development needs for the students she serves, including English Language Learners, children with IEPs and typically developing students, according to her nominee profile.

“Her approach is rooted in the belief that every child deserves to feel seen, safe, and successful. She works intentionally to create a space that reflects this vision,” her profile reads. “Her top priority is making the classroom feel like home, a comforting, welcoming space that meets students where they are.”

Winners will be announced in spring 2026. To view nominee profiles or add comments, visit lifechangeroftheyear.com.