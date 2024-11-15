Graham schools earn high scores in 3 categories on state report card

“The district’s performance reflects the continued focus on our strategic plan, which emphasizes academic improvement and our graduation rate,” said Superintendent Chad Lensman. “We have aligned our efforts to improve student achievement by implementing high-quality curriculum and focusing on high-impact teaching strategies. This consistent focus has been why we have seen progress and consistency in multiple areas of the state report card.”

Graham’s gap closing, progress and graduation scores were all among the highest in Champaign County. Lensman said they are “proud of (the) continued success.”

“(It) shows our staff’s dedication to helping students grow from year to year,” he said. “There are, however, specific areas in each building where we see room for growth, and we will continue to analyze the data and make plans to address those needs.”

In the graduation components, the district’s rating increased from 4 to 5 stars. The four-year graduation rate rose from 96.7% to 97.8%, the five-year grad rate increased from 94.9% to 97.5%, and the college-career ready component from 43.1% to 62.8%.

Lensman said enrollment (college), enlistment (military) and employment (jobs) pathways at Graham have contributed to the increase in graduation rates, explaining that staff work hard to prepare students for life beyond high school and offer opportunities to earn credentials and college courses.

“This growth shows that our students, including special education students, gifted learners, and those from various demographic groups, are growing. The real celebration is the positive consistency we have started seeing in all areas from year to year.”

The district’s early literacy score increased from 68.6% to 76.3%. As for decreases, the performance index on state tests dropped from 79% to 76.3% and the gap closing score fell from 73.9% to 65.2%.

Lensman said although performance index decreased, they still remain at three stars for achievement. The schools continue to focus on the areas of progress and gap closing because they influence the PI ratings. He also said “it’s important to note” that gap closing still remained at 5 stars and early literacy 3 stars.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce’s “high-level” data report for each school district’s report card includes 16 different metrics related to test score performance, year-over-year progress, early literacy and other factors. Graham’s report card this year showed improvement on five of those markers, no change on five measures, and declines on six of them.

“The star ratings and percentages reflect the hard work of both our students and staff. We are seeing growth, progress, and consistency across many areas, and with the curriculum and strategies we have in place, I expect these improvements to continue,” Lensman said.