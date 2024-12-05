Graham schools get Ohio Forestry grant, hope to build on wood shop effort

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation awarded conservation education grants to seven organizations, including $500 to Graham Local Schools. In this photo is a a Chainsaw Safety Awareness That Works (CSAW) course is one example of projects that are eligible for OFAF funding. Contributed

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation awarded conservation education grants to seven organizations, including $500 to Graham Local Schools. In this photo is a a Chainsaw Safety Awareness That Works (CSAW) course is one example of projects that are eligible for OFAF funding. Contributed
News
By
1 hour ago
X

Graham Local Schools was one of seven groups awarded a conservation education project grant from the Ohio Forestry Association Foundation (OFAF).

“These grants are generally small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with funding for activities that align with the mission of OFAF in the following year,” according to the OFAF, who awarded a total of $11,500.

Graham applied for $2,500 to get a portable sawmill, but received $500, said Superintendent Chad Lensman.

ExploreClark County dog tags on sale through end of January

“The idea was that we could use trees on our land to supply wood to be used in our high school shop. We are fortunate to have acres of woods that is used for multiple school related activities and events. There are down trees that can be used to support the great work that our shop is doing,” he said.

Since the award just came out, Lensman said district officials will need to meet to discuss if they “need to change the focus” since the awarded amount was less than they applied for.

Explore$1.2M Tuttle library branch to hold soft opening Wednesday

The OFAF is a charitable, nonprofit organization that works to promote conservation education and awareness of the importance of forest resources to the environment and economy.

For more information, visit www.ohioforest.org/page/Foundation.

In Other News
1
DeWine: Haitian immigrants welcome in Springfield; pastor says some are...
2
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
3
Clark County health district gets $225K grant for needle exchange drug...
4
Springfield area gets 10 new driver training simulators to help...
5
Victory Faith Center opens new 24/7 Springfield warming shelter, run by...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.