Graham schools get Ohio Forestry grant, hope to build on wood shop effort

Graham applied for $2,500 to get a portable sawmill, but received $500, said Superintendent Chad Lensman.

“The idea was that we could use trees on our land to supply wood to be used in our high school shop. We are fortunate to have acres of woods that is used for multiple school related activities and events. There are down trees that can be used to support the great work that our shop is doing,” he said.

Since the award just came out, Lensman said district officials will need to meet to discuss if they “need to change the focus” since the awarded amount was less than they applied for.

The OFAF is a charitable, nonprofit organization that works to promote conservation education and awareness of the importance of forest resources to the environment and economy.

For more information, visit www.ohioforest.org/page/Foundation.