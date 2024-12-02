Clark County dog tags on sale through end of January

“We are excited about our partnership with DocuPet as their online licensing solution will be extremely valuable to dog owners and necessary for animal safety within the community,” said Clark County Auditor Hillary Hamilton. “This pet licensing partnership will help reduce the number of dogs in our local shelters and open space and vital resources for dogs that truly need care. We are excited for residents to utilize this program to help protect their dogs and all pets in the community.”

One-year, three-year and permanent licenses are available this year. The cost is $22 for a one-year tag, $66 for the three-year tag and $220 for a permanent tag. Tags purchased after Jan. 31 will be subject to a $22 penalty per tag.

Dog tags can be purchased online at clarkcountyohio.docupet.com or in person at the Clark County Auditor’s Office, 31 N. Limestone St., or the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road. Dog tag purchases are not available at remote locations this year.

All dogs over three months old and that have been owned for more than 30 days are required to be licensed per the State of Ohio. Dog license serve as proof of ownership, and help identify them if they are lost and need to be returned.

For more information about logging in to DocuPet, visit shorturl.at/gjqCu.