Graham Middle School students participate in manufacturing day

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Graham Middle School students recently participated in manufacturing day to learn more about the variety of jobs in that field.

Students in each grade level rotated to different stations that were video based, hands-on through the Wright Patterson Educational Outreach Office, and self-created to expose students to real world applications.

“(This event) is not new to Graham Middle School, but it is our first in years due to COVID-19 regulations,” said principal Nick Guidera. “We were incredibly excited to bring in local business and industry representatives to share.”

Several companies attended the manufacturing day, including Elite Enclosures, IPL (formerly Tech ll), Valco Industries, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Winans, FMI - Fire & Marine, Breezy Bombers, Bushel & A Peck, Sutphen, and KTH.

Many of the stations were led by facilitators from the local businesses and industries as well as by some Graham staff members.

Visitors from the Madison Champaign County Educational Service Center also attended the event.

Christina Flowers, Business School Liaison for Champaign County, said it was an honor to be a part of manufacturing day.

“Not only were businesses presenting what it takes to work in manufacturing, but students had hands-on opportunities to simulate an assembly line and production,” she said.

The middle school plans to continue this event annually.

