Graham High School dress exchange raises funds for junior prom

Graham High School students asked residents to pull their old prom dresses out of the closet to help support a fundraiser.
“A lot of people in the community have old dresses that we thought we could put to good use,” junior class adviser Ashlee Skinner said.
Half of the dresses displayed at the fundraiser were donated. Profits made from dresses will go to those selling the items, with 5% going to the committee as a charge for participating. The 5% will go toward funding the high school’s junior prom.
This was the first time the school hosted a prom dress exchange fundraiser.
“We kind of thought we would give it a trial run. Last year we wanted to do it, but you know everything got shut down, so we tried to do it this year,” Skinner said.
“I think it’s a pretty good turnout. We had about 20 dresses. Today is the only day that we had intended to do the sale, but if there’s so many dresses left over we will probably try to sell them at the National Honor Society garage sale they’re having in a couple of weeks.”
The Graham High School prom takes place May 8.