Market at Mother Stewart’s open Saturdays in April

While the Market at Mother’s has been a fixture people look forward to, organizers from the Greater Springfield Partnership decided the time wasn’t right earlier this year.

“We didn’t feel we could comfortably provide for our customers and vendors so we decided to postpone until later,” said Camaren Sloan, GSP events manager. “While we know people were disappointed, we felt this was the best decision. With better weather, smaller numbers of cases and people getting vaccines, we felt now was a time we could provide a safe environment.”

Modifications were necessary. There will be 10-14 vendors, fewer than usual, in the tap room, socially distanced. The time was also adjusted to go with Mother Stewart’s business hours. Visitors must also observe safety rules including wearing masks and socially distancing.

Local vendors will offer a variety of fresh items including bread, eggs, meats, milk, cheese, greens and baked goods. Sloan said if the weather allows, up to six more vendors could be added outside some weeks.

Mother Stewart’s will also offer special drinks, food trucks and entertainment during market hours to complement the experience. Christian Bros. Meat Company food truck will be there Saturday. Talcum Marsh will perform live.

“We think this will be exciting for people after being stuck inside over the winter and a nice bumper to kick off spring,” Sloan said.

She added the Springfield Farmers Market will be back to its original format when it reopens the first Saturday in June and runs through September.