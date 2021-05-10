Graham alumnus, wife establish fund for teacher awards

A Graham Local Schools former graduate and his wife have established a fund for teacher awards.
Alumnus Larry Snavley, class of 1966, and his wife Ida have established a fund that will provide Teacher Excellence Awards for Graham teachers, according to a release from the school.
Three teachers will be awarded on an annual basis, the release stated. They will be nominated by their peers and must meet criteria set by the Snavleys, including being a good role model for the school community and exemplifying the mission, vision and values of the district.
“The district is so appreciative of this gracious opportunity to recognize teachers who tirelessly work each and every day to meet the needs of our students,” the release stated.
The district is “overwhelmed with gratitude and feel so fortunate to share in this experience.”
“The Snavleys’ support will continue for many generations to come, and our teaching staff will be afforded the opportunity to celebrate such an honor in a career that is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding,” the release stated.