Graham alumnus, wife establish fund for teacher awards

Alumnus Larry Snavley, class of 1966, and his wife Ida have established a fund that will provide Teacher Excellence Awards for Graham teachers, according to a release from the school.

Explore Greenon High School invention team patent pending for environmental prototype

Three teachers will be awarded on an annual basis, the release stated. They will be nominated by their peers and must meet criteria set by the Snavleys, including being a good role model for the school community and exemplifying the mission, vision and values of the district.