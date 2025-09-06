Gov. DeWine visits Clark-Shawnee to kick off school year, honor staff

“This year’s Opening Day Celebration was exciting ... It was a time to come together as one district, begin sharing elements of the strategic plan recently approved by the Board of Education, and declare this year’s theme of ‘All In’ where we are reminded we are ‘All In’ for our students, each other, and our community,” said Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

This year, four staff members were honored for their “commitment to students, leadership among colleagues, and for going above and beyond for the Clark-Shawnee community.” They include: Teacher of the Year award to Stephanie Caraway, high school Spanish teacher. This award is presented to an educator who exemplifies excellence in teaching, inspires students to achieve their fullest potential, and consistently creates a positive and engaging classroom environment.

Michelle Heims, Shawnee Middle and High School campus principal, said Caraway brings “pure joy and energy to everyone around her” and is always the first to be there for others despite going through her own challenges.

“There is no one who demonstrates resilience, grace, and dedication to students more than Stephanie Caraway,” she said. “If you want to know how to be a brave, we will point you to (her).”

Support Staff of the Year award to Kim Castle, middle and high school cafeteria manager. This award recognizes a staff member whose contributions significantly enhance the day-to-day operations of the school and the student and staff experience.

Heims said Castle has been a “cornerstone” of the district for 30 years and is the calm in every storm.

“Kim Castle isn’t just a valued colleague — she’s a friend, a role model, and the heartbeat of our building. Known far and wide for her steady, positive leadership, Kim is the one we turn to when things get tough,” she said.

Above and Beyond awards to Darren Kaiser, high school intervention specialist, and Jake Mattern, transportation supervisor. This award honors employees who exceed expectations to support students, colleagues, and the school environment.

John Stekli, Shawnee High School campus principal, said Kaiser goes the extra mile to help others.

“He not only educates the students in his class — he steps in wherever needed to make Shawnee a better place for students, staff, and parents," he said. “His actions show that supporting students goes far beyond the classroom — it’s about showing up, stepping in, and making a difference wherever it’s needed."

Kuhn said Mattern handles the unforeseen challenges and “pulls out every stop” to make sure school can happen.

“Jake handles the unforeseen challenges that come about and the knowledge that the show must go on,” he said. “Jake has demonstrated, time and time again, what it means to be “All In” for our Clark-Shawnee community."

The awardees were honored with a plaque, and DeWine presented each with a proclamation that was signed by him and the lieutenant governor, “citing the positive difference each individual has made in our school district, community, and the State of Ohio.”

Kuhn called DeWine’s visit “an honor and a moment of pride for the entire Clark-Shawnee community,” and thanked him for his recent support of public education in the state budget bill.

“Welcoming Gov. DeWine to Clark-Shawnee for our Opening Day celebration was very special ... The governor’s presence served as an acknowledgement to the hard work and dedication of teachers, support staff, and administrators at Clark-Shawne Local and school districts across Ohio,” he said.