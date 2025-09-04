Wind, solar farms banned in unincorporated territory in Clark County

Commission President Sasha Rittenhouse and Commissioner Charles Patterson voted in favor of the ban, while Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt voted against it.

“I want everybody in the room to understand I have people that I admire and respect on both sides of this. This is the hardest decision I think I’ve had to make (and) not one second have I taken this lightly,” said Rittenhouse.

In 2022, Clark County commissioners unanimously rejected a proposal to ban creation of large solar and wind farms in unincorporated parts of the county. This meant property owners in unincorporated areas of Clark County could lease or sell their land for potential large wind and solar facilities if they wish.

If commission takes no action after the two years, the previous resolution from 2022 would go back into effect.

No projects have come to commission since that resolution was passed three years ago.

However, there is a partially grandfathered in 180-megawatt Sloopy Solar Energy Center proposed in Harmony Twp. between South Charleston and South Vienna that could power up to 33,000 homes if the full 1,600-acre project gets built. Commissioners previously received resolutions from the boards of trustees of Bethel, German, Green, Harmony, Mad River, Madison, Moorefield, Pike, Pleasant and Springfield townships to prohibit the building of any large wind farm, large solar farm or an economically significant wind farm facility in their respective townships.

Patterson said the resolution passed in 2022 is a good policy because it “set themselves up” for issues like this.

The commissioners’ decision Wednesday evening isn’t permanent, Patterson said. Future commissioners can change the decisions they made.

“I’m not proposing to ban solar forever ... I think we need to listen to the township trustees, which means I feel like we need to take some action tonight based on 10 of 10 townships following our process that we passed,” Patterson said.

Flax Wilt said their current policy is a good one because it allows them to see the process through for every project that’s proposed, and regardless of how long the new resolution would be in place, it’s “just kicking the can down the road.”

“This process allows us to hear those voices from all sides of this issue. The policy that we put in place two years ago allows us to restrict, ban or approve. It still requires every single one of these to go through the Ohio Power Siting Board and every single one of those steps, which is far, far more than we could ever do to regulate,” she said.

Tim Foley, Springfield Twp. trustee and president of the Clark County Township Association, wanted their area to be a restricted zone for wind and solar projects.

“Every farm field in this county does not need to be replaced with high density housing or large scale wind and solar projects. Let’s preserve what green space we have left. Green space is good space,” he said.

Moorefield Twp. resident Ross McGregor encouraged commissioners not to pass a ban “on a legal operation that would send a chilling message to the business community that something that is legal is not welcome in Clark County.” He thinks the current policy is already “well thought out and carefully crafted.”

“I think that this policy should stay in place and allow to be tested to see if it works and whether any further modifications are necessary. But an outright ban would have a chilling effect on the business community here in Clark County and be a detriment to further investment,” he said.

Horton Hobbs, vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Partnership, spoke about the economic development implications of a ban on solar and wind projects, including investment, income from jobs and revenue, needing more energy and property rights.

“Economic development is about building a stronger future for our community, growing jobs, attracting investment, expanding our tax base and creating a place where businesses and families can thrive. A blanket ban on solar or wind development works against all of that,” he said. “Solar projects can be evaluated on a case-by-case basis with input from neighbors and local leadership. That’s how responsible growth happens, not through blanket prohibitions that shut the door before ideas are even heard.”

New Carlisle resident Matthew Mills talked about the land they’d be giving up for solar projects and who actually benefits from those projects, as well as encouraged leaders to support “energy solutions that are community-driven, appropriately scaled and respectful of our agricultural heritage.”

South Vienna resident Bill Agle is a fourth-generation farmer who has placed his farms in easements so they can be preserved for future generations. He said he is not against solar energy in the correct locations, but prime farmland is not the correct location.

“For five or six years, Polly (my wife) and I had people knocking on our door, sending us letters, wanting us to sign up for solar. Think of all the money we could make, they tell us. Well, that may be true,” he said. “However, we have taken the time to drive past many solar projects, and I get sick to my stomach when I look, thinking of the beautiful farmland ruined by these ugly black panels ... Why should we destroy valuable farmland, one of our most natural and valuable resources?”

Robert Agle, also a South Vienna resident, urged commissioners to protect land and human rights and not ban future energy projects.

“With the energy deficits that are projected the next few years in Ohio, it seems counterproductive and short-sighted to ban possible projects that could help with this shortage. Let alone the economic benefits these projects would bring to the area,” he said. “Banning these types of projects will make it easier to ban the next large-scale dairy, hog, or poultry facility. This seems like a slippery slope, and I am concerned with where this ban could lead.”

Patterson reiterated that he appreciates nothing they do is permanent.

“I don’t believe (in) making a permanent ban forever in Clark County. As many people said, technology changes, information changes, things change all the time. We need to be able to be flexible enough as a county commission and as an entire governmental institution not to say we shouldn’t do something forever,” he said.