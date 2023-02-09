Funeral services set for Springfield grandmother who died in shooting

Relatives and friends of a Springfield woman who died in a fatal shooting last weekend can attend her funeral services later this month.
Racquel Fowler, 54, of Springfield, died on Sunday, her birthday, in a shooting on West Liberty Street.
Funeral details for Fowler were announced this week.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Feb. 18 from 2-3 p.m. at Greater Grace Temple, located at 380 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield.
A celebration of Fowler’s life will follow at 3 p.m.
She was born on Feb. 5, 1969, in New London, Connecticut, the daughter of Claudie and Josephine (Gomez) Fowler.
She was survived by her mother; her children, Robert Benton Jr., Damon Benton, India DeArmond, LaShanna DeArmond, and Tyson DeArmond; siblings, Lawanna Fowler, Leon Fowler, Dion Fowler, Derrick Silvan and Larry Silvan; 18 grandchildren and a host of other loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her father; son, DeShon Leray Benton and grandmother, Mildred Gomez.
“Always family-oriented, Racquel will be remembered for being the best mom and favorite aunt,” her obituary stated. “She enjoyed cooking, traveling, scary movies and was always the life of the party.”
William Calhoun, 40, of Springfield, faces charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and other counts in connection to the shootings of Fowler and another person at her house about 2:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
