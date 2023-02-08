Deputy Yates’ death: Investigation released 6 months after Clark County shootings

Officials today are releasing findings into investigations surrounding the on-duty death of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed July 24 while responding to a domestic incident.
Two other people, a mother and her son, also died.
Cole White, 27, of South Charleston and Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield, were killed after relatives said Arbuckle went to check on her son, who had mental health issues. White shot his mother, relatives said, then shot Yates when he responded to the scene.
Yates was trapped inside the mobile home for thee hours before SWAT forces pulled him out, and shortly after, the mobile home erupted in flames that destroyed it.
Dan Driscoll, Clark County prosecutor, is presenting the findings. He is laying out a timeline, sharing some 911 calls and body-worn camera footage.
Yates, wearing a helmet, was in front of deputies who were responding, pleading multiple times for White to come out and eventually kicking the door. He entered the mobile home first when the door was forced open.
At 11:09 a.m., Yates and a sergeant made entry. Two shots rang out after, and Yates immediately fell. Other deputies called for additional help.
