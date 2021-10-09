springfield-news-sun logo
Funeral services set for teen shot, killed in Springfield

Kamell Golden. Contributed/Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.
Kamell Golden. Contributed/Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.

News
By Brooke Spurlock
29 minutes ago
High school freshman died of injuries suffered during suspected robbery.

Funeral services have been set for a teen who was killed last week.

Kamell Golden, 15, was shot last week during a suspected robbery and died Sept. 30 of his injuries.

Golden was a freshman at Springfield High School.

“The Springfield City School District was deeply saddened to learn of the death of student Kamell Golden,,” Superintendent Bob Hill said last week. “We ask the SCSD community to join us as we continue to keep Kamell’s family and all who loved him in your thoughts as they grieve this unimaginable loss.”

ExploreRELATED: 2 arraigned, 1 given $1M bond to charges related to 15-year-old’s shooting death

Golden’s visitation is at 4 p.m. and services at 6 p.m. on Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St. in Springfield. His burial is at 11 a.m. Monday in Ferncliff Cemetery, 501 W. McCreight Ave. in Springfield.

According to his obituary, he is survived by his parents, Celeste Sparks and Gerrod Golden; sisters, Lavender Sparks, Geniya Golden, Jadelynn Person, Jazlynn Person and Dae’Shna Golden; brothers, Martez Sparks, Onyx Person, Olyn Person, Gerrod Golden Jr., Jayden Darden, Oryn Person, Kwanye Person and Kyzaah Person; grandparents, Martha Posey, James King, Lynda Golden and George Golden; aunts, Pearl Jones, Jasmine Wilson, Dione Bouye and Rochelle Martin; uncles, Dale Wilson and Justin King; stepfather, Otis Person; and many other relatives and friends.

ExploreRELATED: 15-year-old shot, killed in suspected robbery in Springfield; Multiple in custody after pursuit

During the funeral services, the family and church require everyone attending to follow all COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask at all times, no loitering in the narthex area or hallways, no standing in the back of the sanctuary. Seating is limited to 200, according to the obituary.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Golden, visit the funeral home’s website.

