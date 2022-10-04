15,000 books, DVDs and more for sale Friday to benefit Clark County Public Library

An annual pop-up book sale featuring thousands of items for a quarter each will be offered by Friends of the Clark County Public Library at the library Friday.
The event will go from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the sidewalk off the parking lot at the Main Library at 201 S. Fountain Ave.
Approximately 15,000 pieces of media, including books, DVDs, CDs, records, vinyl, cassettes, books on tape and more will be available, according to Charlie Miller, president of the Friends of the Clark County Public Library.
“Everything is 25 cents because we got such a high volume,” Miller said.
The Friends of the Clark County Public Library is a non-profit that supports and raises money for the library and its projects.
Miller said their mission is to help fundraise, with most of the funds going toward the summer reading program, which relies on different themes and topics each year.
“We fund the wave pool, the actor, the juggler, the magician, the petting zoo — whatever you might have that the library deems necessary for their summer reading program, which is all about getting kids into the library and keeping them reading during the summer,” Miller said.
The program is led by volunteers, he added.
“There are libraries all across the country that do things like this,” Miller said. “The general philosophy behind any friends of the library group... it’s all about the same thing — raising money and giving money to the library for different projects, special things, extra funding and just keeping the mission of public libraries going.”
