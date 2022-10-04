15,000 books, DVDs and more for sale Friday to benefit Clark County Public Library

Miller said their mission is to help fundraise, with most of the funds going toward the summer reading program, which relies on different themes and topics each year.

“We fund the wave pool, the actor, the juggler, the magician, the petting zoo — whatever you might have that the library deems necessary for their summer reading program, which is all about getting kids into the library and keeping them reading during the summer,” Miller said.

The program is led by volunteers, he added.

“There are libraries all across the country that do things like this,” Miller said. “The general philosophy behind any friends of the library group... it’s all about the same thing — raising money and giving money to the library for different projects, special things, extra funding and just keeping the mission of public libraries going.”