Fresh Abilities to host grand reopening at Clark State

The celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and is open to the public. It will include a brief ceremony with speakers and ribbon cutting at noon, as well as food samples, giveaways and prizes, according to a release from the college.

Fresh Abilities relocated from COhatch - The Market to the Eagle’s Nest earlier this year and began a soft opening in mid-March. In addition to the original menu of salads, soups and smoothies, it will now include pizza, hot and cold subs, and quesadillas.