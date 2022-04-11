Fresh Abilities to host grand reopening at Clark State

Fresh Abilities will hold a grand reopening celebration this week at the Eagle’s Nest at Clark State College.
The celebration will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, and is open to the public. It will include a brief ceremony with speakers and ribbon cutting at noon, as well as food samples, giveaways and prizes, according to a release from the college.
Fresh Abilities relocated from COhatch - The Market to the Eagle’s Nest earlier this year and began a soft opening in mid-March. In addition to the original menu of salads, soups and smoothies, it will now include pizza, hot and cold subs, and quesadillas.
Fresh Abilities was established by The Abilities Connection (TAC) in 2020 as a training program to create a way for workers with disabilities and other barriers interested in working in the food service industry. The employees complete more than 110 hours of training then transition to working at Fresh Abilities to get hands-on experience before pursing employment elsewhere.
The college’s Workforce and Business Solutions has also partnered with TAC to provide classroom training for employees of Fresh Abilities and allow for additional instruction to help them with skill building for future employment in any type of restaurant, the release stated.
“Clark State is pleased and excited to welcome Fresh Abilities to the Eagle’s Nest,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “Our Workforce and Business Solutions team is looking forward to training the employees of Fresh Abilities and furthering their skills in the areas of foodservice and safety.”
Fresh Abilities also welcomes the community to continue to dine with them. The restaurant will initially be open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with extended hours beginning after the newest team members complete their training. There are indoor and outdoor dining spaces, as well as online ordering for Curbside Pick-up and DoorDash delivery. The full menu and online ordering can be found at www.freshabilities.com.
To RSVP for this event, email bdoane@tacind.com.
