Clark State names new director of conference services for Hollenbeck center

Clark State College has appointed Emma Clark as the new Director of Conference Services of the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.
Clark said she is looking forward to her new position “to support the college’s initiatives and continuously build relationships within the community.
“I bring over eight years of event management experience from various higher education institutions across the county – all the way to Utah and back to Ohio,” she said.
“I am looking forward to being so much closer to family now. It is a blessing to return to Springfield in this capacity and I look forward to supporting the college’s business operations and space reservation needs,” Clark added.
Clark will oversee and manage the commercial activities of the HBC and all other rental spaces on the campus, including serving as the point of contact and working with the client through the planning, execution and follow-up phases of the contract.
Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center, said Clark was a stand-out applicant for the position.
“In just three short weeks, Emma has hit the ground running and is so impressive,” she said. “She has fit right into the team here at the PAC and HBC and has some fantastic suggestions for moving forward. I am confident the community will love working with her.”
The college’s Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., is a conference facility adjacent to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) that opened in 2011 and houses 27,000-square-feet on two floors. It has the flexibility to meet a variety of needs, including the 18-foot-tall Grand Hall that accommodates up to 500 people for a meeting, dinner or performance, and up to 1,000 in a theatre seating format.
