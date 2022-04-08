Clark State names new director of conference services for Hollenbeck center

Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center, said Clark was a stand-out applicant for the position.

“In just three short weeks, Emma has hit the ground running and is so impressive,” she said. “She has fit right into the team here at the PAC and HBC and has some fantastic suggestions for moving forward. I am confident the community will love working with her.”

The college’s Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., is a conference facility adjacent to the Performing Arts Center (PAC) that opened in 2011 and houses 27,000-square-feet on two floors. It has the flexibility to meet a variety of needs, including the 18-foot-tall Grand Hall that accommodates up to 500 people for a meeting, dinner or performance, and up to 1,000 in a theatre seating format.