Food truck event a part of things to do this week in Clark, Champaign counties

The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana, will host several activities this month:

A pirate scavenger hunt will be held through Sept. 24. Check the library’s website for more information.

Tuesday book talk will be held at 7 p.m. for an in-person discussion of Educated by Tara Westover at the main library. Copies of the book are available at the library or through the Ohio Digital Library.

Basic book folding will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the North Lewisburg branch and at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the main library. You can choose between apple, pumpkin or owl. It’s first-come, first-serve, so reserve your spot.

Learn how to personalize gifts with sublimation at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the imagine lab. Registration is required.

Mercy Health Mobile Mammography

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at Northparke Internal & Family Medicine, 211 Northparke Drive, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who qualify, just ask about financial assistance options when calling to register. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.

To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.

Food Pantry

Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will have a food pantry distribution from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.